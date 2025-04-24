Stocks

Here's What to Expect from Expeditors International's Next Earnings Report

April 24, 2025 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart->

With a market cap of $14.8 billion, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) provides logistics services in the Americas and internationally. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company offers airfreight services, ocean freight and ocean services, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution services, and more. EXPD is expected to announce its Q1 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EXPD to report a profit of $1.30 per share, up 11.1% from the year-ago quarter's profit of $1.17 per share. Moreover, the company has surpassed or met analysts' earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts expect EXPD to report an EPS of $5.41, down 5.4% from $5.72 in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 3.7% year-over-year to $5.61 per share.

www.barchart.com

Over the past year, EXPD shares have declined 5.3%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX6% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI2.5% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Expeditors International’s stock rose 3.9% after the release of its impressive Q4 results on Feb. 18. Driven by solid growth across businesses, increased tonnage & volumes and high strong demand from Asia, the company’s total revenues surged 29.7% year-over-year to $2.95 billion, which surpassed the Street’s expectations by a notable margin. Meanwhile, the company also experienced significant margin expansion, leading to a staggering 51% year-over-year growth in operating income to $301.1 million. Moreover, its EPS for the quarter increased 54.1% year-over-year to $1.68, exceeding the consensus estimates by 17.5%. Furthermore, Expeditors’ operating cash flow grew 57.7% year-over-year to $249.7 million, boosting investors’ confidence.

However, the consensus view on EXPD stock is moderately bearish, with a "Moderate Sell" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine "Holds" and six "Strong Sells." As of writing, the stock is trading slightly below its mean price target of $113.36.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLI
EXPD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.