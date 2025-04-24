Here's What to Expect from Expeditors International's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $14.8 billion, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) provides logistics services in the Americas and internationally. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company offers airfreight services, ocean freight and ocean services, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution services, and more. EXPD is expected to announce its Q1 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EXPD to report a profit of $1.30 per share, up 11.1% from the year-ago quarter's profit of $1.17 per share. Moreover, the company has surpassed or met analysts' earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts expect EXPD to report an EPS of $5.41, down 5.4% from $5.72 in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 3.7% year-over-year to $5.61 per share.

Over the past year, EXPD shares have declined 5.3%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 6% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 2.5% returns over the same time frame.

Expeditors International’s stock rose 3.9% after the release of its impressive Q4 results on Feb. 18. Driven by solid growth across businesses, increased tonnage & volumes and high strong demand from Asia, the company’s total revenues surged 29.7% year-over-year to $2.95 billion, which surpassed the Street’s expectations by a notable margin. Meanwhile, the company also experienced significant margin expansion, leading to a staggering 51% year-over-year growth in operating income to $301.1 million. Moreover, its EPS for the quarter increased 54.1% year-over-year to $1.68, exceeding the consensus estimates by 17.5%. Furthermore, Expeditors’ operating cash flow grew 57.7% year-over-year to $249.7 million, boosting investors’ confidence.

However, the consensus view on EXPD stock is moderately bearish, with a "Moderate Sell" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine "Holds" and six "Strong Sells." As of writing, the stock is trading slightly below its mean price target of $113.36.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.