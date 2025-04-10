Stocks

Here's What to Expect From Dover's Next Earnings Report

April 10, 2025 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

With a market cap of $22.7 billion, Dover Corporation (DOV) provides equipment, components, consumables, software, and services through five segments: Engineered Products; Clean Energy & Fueling; Imaging & Identification; Pumps & Process Solutions; and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. It serves industries including vehicle service, aerospace and defense, fueling, product traceability, fluid handling, refrigeration, and climate control. The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results on Thursday, Apr 24.

Ahead of this event, analysts project DOV to report an adjusted EPS of $2, a 2.6% growth from $1.95 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarters. In Q4 2024, DOV beat the consensus adjusted EPS estimate by 5.8%.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast DOV to report adjusted EPS of $9.46, up 14.1% from $8.29 in fiscal 2024.

www.barchart.com

Over the past 52 weeks, Dover has declined 6.5%, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX4.7% gain and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLI1.3% rise over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Dover rose 4.1% on Jan. 30 after the company reported Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $2.20, beating the consensus estimate. The company posted strong performances in Clean Energy & Fueling and Pumps & Process Solutions, with order trends improving and a book-to-bill ratio above one. Management’s 2025 guidance of adjusted EPS between $9.30 and $9.50 and expected organic revenue growth of 3% to 5% fueled optimism.

Analysts' consensus view on Dover stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a “Strong Buy” and five recommend a "Hold." As of writing, DOV is trading below the average analyst price target of $222.28.  

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLI
DOV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.