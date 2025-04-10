Here's What to Expect From Dover's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $22.7 billion , Dover Corporation ( DOV ) provides equipment, components, consumables, software, and services through five segments: Engineered Products; Clean Energy & Fueling; Imaging & Identification; Pumps & Process Solutions; and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. It serves industries including vehicle service, aerospace and defense, fueling, product traceability, fluid handling, refrigeration, and climate control. The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results on Thursday, Apr 24.

Ahead of this event, analysts project DOV to report an adjusted EPS of $2 , a 2.6% growth from $1.95 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarters. In Q4 2024, DOV beat the consensus adjusted EPS estimate by 5.8%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast DOV to report adjusted EPS of $9.46, up 14.1% from $8.29 in fiscal 2024 .

Over the past 52 weeks, Dover has declined 6.5% , underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 4.7% gain and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLI ) 1.3% rise over the same period.

Shares of Dover rose 4.1% on Jan. 30 after the company reported Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $2.20, beating the consensus estimate. The company posted strong performances in Clean Energy & Fueling and Pumps & Process Solutions, with order trends improving and a book-to-bill ratio above one. Management’s 2025 guidance of adjusted EPS between $9.30 and $9.50 and expected organic revenue growth of 3% to 5% fueled optimism.

Analysts' consensus view on Dover stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a “Strong Buy” and five recommend a "Hold." As of writing, DOV is trading below the average analyst price target of $222.28.

