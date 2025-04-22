Here's What to Expect From Coterra Energy's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $19.8 billion, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is an independent oil and gas company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Based in Houston, Texas, the company is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Monday, May 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CTRA to report a profit of $0.72 per share, up 44% from a profit of $0.50 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In the previous quarter, it reported an EPS of $0.47, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 14.6%, driven by excellent operational execution, increased productivity, and lower costs.

For the current year, analysts expect CTRA to report EPS of $2.80, up 73.9% from $1.61 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, analysts expect its earnings to surge 10.7% year-over-year to $3.10 per share in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, CTRA shares have fallen 10.6%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.8% returns but outpacing the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 16.4% decline over the same time frame.

CTRA stock declined marginally after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 24. The company reported a 12.6% year-over-year decline in overall operating revenues to $1.4 billion, which missed the Street’s expectations. Despite a disappointing revenue, the company’s total barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), oil production, and natural gas production exceeded the high-end of guidance by 3% or more.

Moreover, analysts remain highly bullish about CTRA stock’s future prospects, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 19 recommend a “Strong Buy,” two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and three suggest a “Hold.” CTRA's mean price of $34.08 implies a premium of 37.4% from its prevailing price level.

