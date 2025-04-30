Here's What to Expect From Cooper Companies' Next Earnings Report

The Cooper Companies (COO), headquartered in San Ramon, California, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. Valued at $16.4 billion by market cap, the company’s products include contact lenses for the vision care market and diagnostic products, surgical instruments, and accessories for gynecologists and obstetricians. The leading medical device company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, May 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect COO to report a profit of $0.93 per share on a diluted basis, up 9.4% from $0.85 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect COO to report EPS of $3.98, up 7.9% from $3.69 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.6% year over year to $4.44 in fiscal 2026.

COO stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 8.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 8.5% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) marginal dip over the same time frame.

On Mar. 6, COO reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down more than 6% in the following trading session. Its revenue was $964.7 million, missing analyst estimates of $980.4 million. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.92 exceeded analyst estimates of $0.91.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on COO stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and five give a “Hold.” COO’s average analyst price target is $108.50, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 31.9% from the current levels.

