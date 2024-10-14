Here's What to Expect From Chevron Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Based in San Ramon, California, Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) is a fully integrated oil and gas company that engages in the exploration, production, storage, pipeline transportation, refining marketing, and distribution of oil and gas products. Valued at a market cap of $279.1 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, Nov. 1.

Ahead of this event, analysts project the energy company to report a profit of $2.80 per share , down 8.2% from $3.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on other two occasions.

In Q2, the company reported an EPS of $2.55, which missed the consensus estimates by 11.5%. Lower margins on refined product sales and adverse foreign currency effects primarily drove the weaker-than-expected performance.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect CVX to report an EPS of $11.09, down 15.5% from $13.13 in fiscal 2023 .

Shares of CVX have gained 1.3% on a YTD basis, significantly underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 22.6% surge and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLE ) 10.4% return over the same period.

On Oct. 7, Chevron Canada Limited, an indirect subsidiary of CVX, announced a definitive agreement to sell a few of its critical assets to Canadian Natural Resources Limited ( CNQ ) for $6.5 billion. The sale aligns with CVX's objective to sell off between $10 billion and $15 billion in assets by 2028 to improve its operational efficiency and financial health.

On Aug. 2, shares of CVX fell 2.7% after its Q2 earnings release. The company’s revenue increased 4.7% year over year to $51.18 billion, surpassing the Wall Street estimates of $50.78 billion. However, its 17.2% decline in adjusted EPS might have hurt investor confidence.

Analysts' consensus view on Chevron Corporation’s stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend a "Strong Buy," two suggest a "Moderate Buy," and seven indicate a “Hold.” This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with 13 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

CVX’s average analyst price target is $168.80, indicating an 11.6% potential upside from the current levels.

