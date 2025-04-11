Stocks

Here's What to Expect From Bristol-Myers Squibb's Next Earnings Report

April 11, 2025 — 12:39 pm EDT

With a market cap of $102.7 billion, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a leading global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines for serious diseases in oncology, immunology, cardiovascular, and other key therapeutic areas. Backed by a strong portfolio of blockbuster drugs like Opdivo and Eliquis, the company continues to expand its impact through strategic acquisitions, advanced research, and a focus on high-need patient populations.

BMY is set to unveil its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 24. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the Princeton, New Jersey-based company to report an adjusted EPS of $1.56 per share, up 135.5% from a loss of $4.40 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. In Q4 2024, BMY exceeded the consensus adjusted EPS estimate by a margin of 14.4%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts project the biopharmaceutical giant to report adjusted EPS of $6.78, up 489.6% from $1.15 in fiscal 2024.

BMY has underperformed the broader markets over the past 52 weeks, with shares up marginally, compared to the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX2.1% gain. But, the stock has outpaced the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLV4.7% decline over the same period. 

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.67 and revenue of $12.3 billion, Bristol Myers Squibb shares fell 3.8% on Feb. 6. The company forecast 2025 revenue of around $45.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $6.55 - $6.85, both below analyst expectations. Investors were also cautious about the company's declining gross margins and higher R&D spending. Additionally, persistent erosion in the Legacy Portfolio, despite strong growth from newer products, fueled uncertainty.

Analysts' consensus rating on BMY stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include six "Strong Buys,” 17 "Holds," and one "Strong Sell.” The average analyst price target for BMY is $60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.9% from current levels. 

