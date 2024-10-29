Here's What to Expect From Autodesk's Next Earnings Report

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), headquartered in San Francisco, California, provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions. Valued at $61.4 billion by market cap, the company's two-dimensional and three-dimensional products are used across industries and in the home for architectural design, mechanical design, geographic information systems and mapping, and visualization applications. The global leader in software is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ADSK to report a profit of $1.44 per share on a diluted basis, up 8.3% from $1.33 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect ADSK to report EPS of $5.73, up 32% from $4.34 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.1% year over year to $6.48 in fiscal 2026.

ADSK stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 41.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 46.8% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 42.9% gains over the same time frame.

ADSK's strong performance can be attributed to the increasing demand for rich, interactive 2D, 3D, VR, and AR experiences.

On Aug. 29, ADSK shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q2 results. Its revenue increased 11.9% year over year to $1.51 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations of $1.48 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $2.15, beat Wall Street estimates of $2.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ADSK stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy” rating, and nine give a “Hold.” ADSK’s average analyst price target is $300, indicating a potential upside of 4.7% from the current levels.

