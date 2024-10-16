Here's What to Expect From Arch Capital's Next Earnings Report

Based in Pembroke, Bermuda, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products. Valued at a market cap of $40.6 billion, the company offers a wide range of products & services covering primary & excess casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and umbrella, and employers’ liability insurance, among others. ACGL is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Ahead of this event, analysts project the property and casualty insurer to report a profit of $1.87 per share, down 19.1% from $2.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently beaten Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarters. In Q2, the company reported an EPS of $2.57, which topped the consensus estimates by 18.4%. The bottom line improved 33.8% from the prior-year quarter. The strong performance can be attributed to a robust growth in its underwriting income and an increase in gross and net premiums written across all of its segments.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect ACGL to report an EPS of $9.07, up 7.3% from $8.45 in fiscal 2023. Moreover, EPS is expected to increase 2.3% year-over-year to $9.28 in fiscal 2025.

Shares of ACGL have rallied 45.5% on a YTD basis, significantly surpassing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 21.9% rise and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 24.7% return over the same period.

ACGL has benefitted from its diversified product portfolio and strategic acquisitions, including the acquisition of Allianz’s U.S. MidCorp and Entertainment Insurance Businesses, as well as its “Insurance clock” model, which positions the company to effectively navigate through challenging market conditions. Moreover, its sufficient liquidity and low leverage position support its growth initiatives while shielding it from market volatility.

On Jul. 30, shares of Arch Capital jumped 1.2% after its better-than-expected Q2 earnings release. Along with its earnings, Its adjusted revenue of $3.94 billion surpassed the consensus estimates of $3.91 billion and rose 22.6% from a year ago. Its 25.7% growth in underwriting income to $762 million and 50.4% year-over-year growth in pre-tax net investment income further enhanced investor confidence.

Analysts' consensus view on Arch Capital’s stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," five indicate “Hold,” and one recommend a “Strong Sell” rating.

The average analyst price target for ACGL is $120.06, indicating a 9.6% potential upside from the current levels.

