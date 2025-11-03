Here's What to Expect From Anywhere Real Estate in Q3 Earnings

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. HOUS is slated to report third-quarter 2025 earnings results on Nov. 4, before the opening bell. Its quarterly results are expected to exhibit growth in revenues and earnings per share (EPS).

In the last reported quarter, this Madison, NJ-based real estate, reported an EPS of 32 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents per share.

Over the preceding four quarters, the company had a negative average earnings surprise of 31.97%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Factors to Consider Ahead of HOUS’ Results

Anywhere Real Estate primarily generates income on property sales facilitated by the company's Owned Brokerage Group (Anywhere Advisors) and Franchisee Group (Anywhere Brands). In the third quarter, its gross commission income growth will likely hinge on transaction volume stability. Additionally, the company maintained relatively stable agent commission splits at approximately 80% for the past several quarters. This supports predictable gross commission income in the third quarter, despite changes in business mix and competitive pressures.

The company’s Reimagine25 plan, which emphasizes cost containment and operational efficiency, will positively impact the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

HOUS is likely to have gained from home price trends, volume growth in key markets and favorable changes in mix, such as high-fee transactions and strategic tech investment. This positions the company to have benefited in the third quarter.

However, lower service revenues during the quarter are likely to have been a spoilsport for Anywhere Real Estate.

Q2 Projections for HOUS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, which suggests growth of 1.66% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gross commission income from sales-type leases is currently pegged at $1.26 billion, which indicates an increase from $1.24 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for franchise fees is estimated at $99.6 million, up from $98 million reported in the year-ago period.

The consensus mark for other revenues currently stands at $51.7 million, up from $39 million in the prior-year period. However, service revenue stands at $148.3 million, down from $156 million in the year-ago period.

The company’s activities during the to-be-reported quarter were adequate to garner analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly AFFO per share has increased 4 cents to 18 cents over the past week. The figure also indicates growth of 260% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of EPS for Anywhere Real Estate this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an AFFO beat, which is not the case here.

Anywhere Real Estate currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two other stocks from the Zacks Real Estate-Operations sector — Colliers International Group CIGI and Jones Lang LaSalle JLL — that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.

Colliers International, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Nov. 4, has an Earnings ESP of +2.03% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

JLL, slated to release quarterly numbers on Nov. 5, has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

