Here’s What to Expect From American International Group’s Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $47.3 billion, American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a global insurance company that offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers. Headquartered in New York, the company operates through three segments: North America Commercial; International Commercial; and Global Personal.

The insurance company is expected to unveil its Q1 2025 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, May 1. Ahead of this event, analysts expect AIG to post an adjusted profit of $1.05 per share, down 40.7% from $1.77 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts expect American International Group to report an adjusted EPS of $6.15, an increase of 24.2% from $4.95 in fiscal 2024. In addition, its earnings are expected to surge 25.2% year-over-year to $7.70 per share in fiscal 2026.

Shares of AIG have returned 6.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 3.8% rise. However, the stock lagged behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 13.1% gain during the same period.

Shares of American International Group rose 1.2% the next day after the release of its solid Q4 2024 results on Feb. 11. The company reported General Insurance net premiums written (NPW) of $6.1 billion, up 6% year-over-year due to growth in Global Commercial and Global Personal Insurance. Also, adjusted EPS came in at $1.30, marking a 2% year-over-year increase and surpassing analysts' estimates by 3.2%.

Analysts' consensus view on AIG is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, eight suggest a "Strong Buy," two give a "Moderate Buy," and eight recommend a "Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $88.72 represents an 11.8% premium to current price levels.

