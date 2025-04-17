Stocks

Here's What to Expect From Amcor's Next Earnings Report

April 17, 2025 — 02:35 pm EDT

With a market cap of $13.5 billion, Amcor plc (AMCR) develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, the company operates in two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company is expected to report its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AMCR to report a profit of $0.19 per share, up 5.6% from a profit of $0.18 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded or met analysts' earnings estimates in all of the past four quarters. In the previous quarter, it reported EPS of $0.16, which successfully met the consensus estimate.

For the current year 2025, analysts expect AMCR to report EPS of $0.73, up 4.3% from $0.70 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, analysts expect its earnings to surge 6.9% year-over-year to $0.78 per share in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, AMCR shares have surged 4.8%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX4.4% gains but trailing Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY6.4% returns over the same time frame. 

AMCR shares surged 5.1% following its Q2 earnings release on Feb. 4. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $3.24 billion, missing analyst expectations of $3.35 billion, primarily caused by weak consumer spending, which impacted packaging demand, particularly in the healthcare and North American beverage sectors. Additionally, AMCR reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS forecast of $0.72 to $0.76 per share.

The consensus opinion on AMCR stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 10 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend a “Strong Buy” and three suggest a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $11.45 indicates a robust 23.8% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

