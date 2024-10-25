News & Insights

Stocks

Here's What to Expect From Airbnb's Next Earnings Report

October 25, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart ->

California-based Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) operates a marketplace that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. Valued at a market cap of nearly $85 billion, the company acts as a broker. It charges a commission from each booking and primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 6. 

Ahead of this event, analysts project the vacation rental company to report a profit of $2.17 per share, down 9.2% from $2.39 per share in the year-ago quarter.  The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on one another occasion. Its earnings of $0.86 per share in the last quarter missed the consensus estimates by 6.5% and decreased 12.2% from a year ago. 

The weaker-than-expected earnings performance was primarily driven by a 300bps contraction in the company’s operating margin, mainly due to a substantial rise in its product development and sales and marketing expenses. For fiscal 2024, analysts expect ABNB to report an EPS of $4.18, down 4.6% from $4.38 in fiscal 2023. Nevertheless, EPS is expected to increase 15.3% year-over-year to $4.82 in fiscal 2025.

www.barchart.com

Shares of ABNB have declined 2.5% on a YTD basis, significantly underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX21.8% rise and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLYalmost 12% return over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Shares of ABNB plunged 13.4% after its mixed Q2 earnings release on Aug. 6. The company missed Wall Street’s profit estimates, but its revenue rose 10.6% from a year ago to $2.8 billion and slightly surpassed the consensus estimates. Its Q2 EPS miss, along with its soft Q3 revenue guidance due to concerns about slowing travel demand in the U.S., might have dampened investor confidence, leading to a substantial fall in its share price. 

Analysts' consensus view on Airbnb’s stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 38 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend a "Strong Buy," one suggests a "Moderate Buy," 23 indicate a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and four suggest a “Strong Sell” rating. This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with ten analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy." As of writing, the stock is trading above its mean price target of $129.88.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLY
ABNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.