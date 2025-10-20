Here's What to Expect From AbbVie's Oncology Segment in Q3 Earnings

AbbVie ABBV has built a substantial oncology franchise in recent years. Initially anchored by blood cancer drugs Imbruvica and Venclexta, the company has expanded its offerings into solid tumors. Its latest offerings include Epkinly (for lymphoma), Elahere (for ovarian cancer), and, most recently, Emrelis (for lung cancer), bringing the total to five oncology therapies.

Sales from the oncology segment accounted for over 11% of AbbVie’s first-half 2025 revenues, which grew 5% year over year. Investors will be keen to know how its oncology segment performed in the third quarter when the company announces results on Oct. 31.

Our model estimates that third-quarter 2025 sales for the overall oncology segment will be $1.71 billion, representing nearly 2% year-over-year growth. While Venclexta, Epkinly and Elahere are likely to have contributed to growth during the quarter, these gains were likely partially offset by the continued decline in Imbruvica sales amid rising competition from novel oral therapies. As Emrelis was approved in mid-May, we expect AbbVie to record modest revenues from the drug’s sales during the quarter.

Though AbbVie’s oncology portfolio is contributing meaningfully, investor focus will largely remain on the company’s immunology franchise, which houses three flagship drugs, namely Humira, Rinvoq and Skyrizi.

Competition in the Oncology Space

Other bigger players in the oncology space are AstraZeneca AZN, Merck MRK and Pfizer PFE.

For AstraZeneca, oncology sales now account for nearly 43% of total revenues. Sales in its oncology segment rose 11% in the first half of 2025. AstraZeneca’s strong oncology performance was driven by medicines such as Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Calquence and Enhertu (in partnership with Daiichi Sankyo).

Merck’s key oncology medicines are PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda and PARP inhibitor, Lynparza, which it markets in partnership with AstraZeneca. Keytruda, approved for several types of cancer, alone accounted for more than 48% of Merck’s total revenues in the first half of 2025.

Pfizer’s first-half 2025 oncology revenues grew 9% on an operational basis, driven by drugs like Xtandi, Lorbrena, the Braftovi-Mektovi combination and Padcev. The segment now accounts for over 25% of Pfizer’s total revenues.

