Here’s What to Expect From Abbott Laboratories’ Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $228.3 billion, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a global healthcare company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products. The company operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products; Diagnostic Products; Nutritional Products; and Medical Devices. Based in North Chicago, Illinois, ABT is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 16.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $1.07 per share, up 9.2% from $0.98 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. In Q4 2024, ABT met the consensus EPS estimate.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to report an EPS of 5.15, up 10.3% from $4.67 in fiscal 2024. In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow 11.3% year-over-year to $5.73 in fiscal 2026.

ABT stock has soared 18.3% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 3.6% gain and the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF’s (IYH) 1.4% dip over the period.

Abbott Laboratories’ stock rose marginally on Jan. 22 after it reported solid Q4 2024 results, with adjusted EPS of $1.34 meeting expectations and growing 12.6% year over year. Despite a slight revenue miss at around $11 billion, strong organic sales growth of 8.8%, excluding COVID-related sales, reassured investors. The Medical Devices segment led the performance with 14% organic growth, driven by standout gains in Diabetes Care and Structural Heart.

Investor sentiment was further supported by Abbott's upbeat 2025 guidance, projecting adjusted EPS of $5.05 - $5.25 and organic sales growth of 7.5% - 8.5%.

Analysts' consensus view on Abbott Laboratories’ stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, 17 recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," and six indicate “Hold.” Currently, ABT is trading below the average analyst price target of $138.59.

