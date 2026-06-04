Here's What the Estimated 2027 Social Security COLA Could Do to Average Retirement, Spousal, Survivor, and Disability Benefits

Key Points

The latest 2027 Social Security cost of living adjustment (COLA) estimate is 3.9%.

This would add $38 to $81 to the average check, depending on the benefit type.

The Social Security Administration will announce the official 2027 COLA in October.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

With inflation driving up the cost of goods, it's only natural to feel a little anxious about how you'll cover your bills over the next few months. This is especially true for seniors living on a fixed income who may be heavily dependent on their Social Security checks.

They at least have the small comfort of knowing that their benefits will increase next year thanks to the 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). But right now, we don't know exactly what that will look like. But we can use recent projections to estimate how the COLA will affect various types of benefits, so you can have some idea of what to expect next year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What the 2027 Social Security COLA could do for average benefits

The Social Security Administration won't officially announce the COLA until mid-October, and it doesn't issue early projections. But The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, does. Its estimates are usually fairly accurate, especially as the official announcement date nears.

Its latest COLA estimate is 3.9%. This is up from 2.8% in April. The sharp increase reflects growing concerns about rising costs. COLAs are based on third-quarter inflation data, so if inflation remains high, it's likely the COLA will be high as well.

Here's a closer look at how a 3.9% COLA would affect average retirement, spousal, survivor, and disability benefits, based on the average monthly benefits as of April 2026:

Benefit Type Average Monthly Benefit (April 2026) Estimated 2027 Benefit (Assuming 3.9% COLA) Difference Retirement $2,081 $2,162 $81 Spousal $986 $1,024 $38 Survivor $1,626 $1,689 $63 Disability $1,493 $1,551 $58

This would actually be an above-average COLA compared to the last 50 years, but it still might leave you with less money than you'd hoped for. You may need to rely more heavily on your personal savings or other retirement income sources, like a job, to cover your costs next year.

The COLA isn't set in stone yet

It's possible the 2027 Social Security COLA could come in higher than current estimates, especially if inflation continues to rise. We should have a better idea of whether this will be the case as we get closer to October.

Keep in mind that a larger COLA likely isn't going to change your lifestyle significantly. You'll have higher living costs to cover with that money.

Once the Social Security Administration announces the official COLA, you'll be able to estimate what your 2027 checks will look like by adding the COLA percentage to your existing benefit. This will help you figure out how much of your expenses you'll need to cover on your own next year.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.