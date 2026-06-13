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Here's What the Estimated 2027 Social Security COLA Could Do to Average Benefits in Your State

June 13, 2026 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by Kailey Hagen for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

An above-average Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will likely be coming your way in a few months. The latest projection estimates the 2027 COLA will come in around 3.8%, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), well above the 2.8% benefit boost you saw this year.

But since the COLA is a percentage, it doesn't affect all beneficiaries equally. Some seniors will receive larger dollar increases than others, and states with higher average incomes will also see their average benefits rise more significantly.

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Here's a closer look at what the estimated 2027 Social Security COLA could do for the typical benefit in your state.

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Image source: Getty Images.

Here's how much the 2027 COLA could increase average benefits by state

Average Social Security benefits vary quite a bit by state. The table breaks down each state's average Social Security benefit as of December 2024, its estimated average benefit for 2026 with this year's 2.8% COLA factored in, and its estimated 2027 benefit, which assumes a 3.8% COLA.

State

Average Benefit (December 2024)

Estimated Average Benefit (2026)

Estimated Average Benefit With 3.8% 2027 COLA

Alabama

$1,920.20

$1,973.97

$2,048.98

Alaska

$1,906.99

$1,960.39

$2,034.88

Arizona

$2,019.52

$2,076.07

$2,154.96

Arkansas

$1,852.07

$1,903.93

$1,976.28

California

$1,935.16

$1,989.34

$2,064.94

Colorado

$2,036.79

$2,093.82

$2,173.39

Connecticut

$2,196.15

$2,257.64

$2,343.43

Delaware

$2,170.63

$2,231.41

$2,316.20

Florida

$1,961.58

$2,016.50

$2,093.13

Georgia

$1,924.43

$1,978.31

$2,053.49

Hawaii

$1,980.89

$2,036.35

$2,113.74

Idaho

$1,951.43

$2,006.07

$2,082.30

Illinois

$2,004.98

$2,061.12

$2,139.44

Indiana

$2,033.94

$2,090.89

$2,170.34

Iowa

$1,992.07

$2,047.85

$2,125.67

Kansas

$2,055.17

$2,112.71

$2,193.00

Kentucky

$1,865.76

$1,918.00

$1,990.89

Louisiana

$1,818.40

$1,869.32

$1,940.35

Maine

$1,888.67

$1,941.55

$2,015.33

Maryland

$2,139.54

$2,199.45

$2,283.03

Massachusetts

$2,084.32

$2,142.68

$2,224.10

Michigan

$2,066.03

$2,123.88

$2,204.59

Minnesota

$2,095.13

$2,153.79

$2,235.64

Mississippi

$1,814.24

$1,865.04

$1,935.91

Missouri

$1,936.50

$1,990.72

$2,066.37

Montana

$1,886.95

$1,939.78

$2,013.50

Nebraska

$2,010.80

$2,067.10

$2,145.65

Nevada

$1,906.36

$1,959.74

$2,034.21

New Hampshire

$2,183.82

$2,244.97

$2,330.28

New Jersey

$2,190.05

$2,251.37

$2,336.92

New Mexico

$1,865.12

$1,917.34

$1,990.20

New York

$2,018.22

$2,074.73

$2,153.57

North Carolina

$1,980.01

$2,035.45

$2,112.80

North Dakota

$1,928.53

$1,982.53

$2,057.86

Ohio

$1,922.91

$1,976.75

$2,051.87

Oklahoma

$1,921.69

$1,975.50

$2,050.57

Oregon

$1,989.74

$2,045.45

$2,123.18

Pennsylvania

$2,052.30

$2,109.76

$2,189.94

Rhode Island

$2,049.82

$2,107.21

$2,187.29

South Carolina

$1,996.30

$2,052.20

$2,130.18

South Dakota

$1,919.29

$1,973.03

$2,048.01

Tennessee

$1,958.01

$2,012.83

$2,089.32

Texas

$1,932.02

$1,986.12

$2,061.59

Utah

$2,065.18

$2,123.01

$2,203.68

Vermont

$2,039.64

$2,096.75

$2,176.43

Virginia

$2,063.95

$2,121.74

$2,202.37

Washington

$2,099.38

$2,158.16

$2,240.17

West Virginia

$1,898.05

$1,951.20

$2,025.34

Wisconsin

$2,027.60

$2,084.37

$2,163.58

Wyoming

$2,023.54

$2,080.20

$2,159.25

Data source: Social Security Administration and author's personal calculations.

Many states will see their average checks cross the $2,000 mark for the first time, while some of the wealthier New England states will see their average benefits exceed $2,300. But it's important to remember that these are only averages. There will still be a lot of variance among individuals within each state.

Once the Social Security Administration announces the official 2027 COLA in mid-October, you'll be able to estimate what your checks will look like next year by adding the COLA percentage to your current benefit. Keep your eye out for a personalized COLA notice in December as well.

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The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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