Here's What the Estimated 2027 Social Security COLA Could Do to Average Benefits in Your State

Key Points

The 2027 Social Security COLA is estimated to be 3.8%.

States with higher average incomes will see their average benefits increase the most.

You'll be able to determine your 2027 benefit once the Social Security Administration announces the COLA in October.

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An above-average Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will likely be coming your way in a few months. The latest projection estimates the 2027 COLA will come in around 3.8%, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), well above the 2.8% benefit boost you saw this year.

But since the COLA is a percentage, it doesn't affect all beneficiaries equally. Some seniors will receive larger dollar increases than others, and states with higher average incomes will also see their average benefits rise more significantly.

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Here's a closer look at what the estimated 2027 Social Security COLA could do for the typical benefit in your state.

Here's how much the 2027 COLA could increase average benefits by state

Average Social Security benefits vary quite a bit by state. The table breaks down each state's average Social Security benefit as of December 2024, its estimated average benefit for 2026 with this year's 2.8% COLA factored in, and its estimated 2027 benefit, which assumes a 3.8% COLA.

State Average Benefit (December 2024) Estimated Average Benefit (2026) Estimated Average Benefit With 3.8% 2027 COLA Alabama $1,920.20 $1,973.97 $2,048.98 Alaska $1,906.99 $1,960.39 $2,034.88 Arizona $2,019.52 $2,076.07 $2,154.96 Arkansas $1,852.07 $1,903.93 $1,976.28 California $1,935.16 $1,989.34 $2,064.94 Colorado $2,036.79 $2,093.82 $2,173.39 Connecticut $2,196.15 $2,257.64 $2,343.43 Delaware $2,170.63 $2,231.41 $2,316.20 Florida $1,961.58 $2,016.50 $2,093.13 Georgia $1,924.43 $1,978.31 $2,053.49 Hawaii $1,980.89 $2,036.35 $2,113.74 Idaho $1,951.43 $2,006.07 $2,082.30 Illinois $2,004.98 $2,061.12 $2,139.44 Indiana $2,033.94 $2,090.89 $2,170.34 Iowa $1,992.07 $2,047.85 $2,125.67 Kansas $2,055.17 $2,112.71 $2,193.00 Kentucky $1,865.76 $1,918.00 $1,990.89 Louisiana $1,818.40 $1,869.32 $1,940.35 Maine $1,888.67 $1,941.55 $2,015.33 Maryland $2,139.54 $2,199.45 $2,283.03 Massachusetts $2,084.32 $2,142.68 $2,224.10 Michigan $2,066.03 $2,123.88 $2,204.59 Minnesota $2,095.13 $2,153.79 $2,235.64 Mississippi $1,814.24 $1,865.04 $1,935.91 Missouri $1,936.50 $1,990.72 $2,066.37 Montana $1,886.95 $1,939.78 $2,013.50 Nebraska $2,010.80 $2,067.10 $2,145.65 Nevada $1,906.36 $1,959.74 $2,034.21 New Hampshire $2,183.82 $2,244.97 $2,330.28 New Jersey $2,190.05 $2,251.37 $2,336.92 New Mexico $1,865.12 $1,917.34 $1,990.20 New York $2,018.22 $2,074.73 $2,153.57 North Carolina $1,980.01 $2,035.45 $2,112.80 North Dakota $1,928.53 $1,982.53 $2,057.86 Ohio $1,922.91 $1,976.75 $2,051.87 Oklahoma $1,921.69 $1,975.50 $2,050.57 Oregon $1,989.74 $2,045.45 $2,123.18 Pennsylvania $2,052.30 $2,109.76 $2,189.94 Rhode Island $2,049.82 $2,107.21 $2,187.29 South Carolina $1,996.30 $2,052.20 $2,130.18 South Dakota $1,919.29 $1,973.03 $2,048.01 Tennessee $1,958.01 $2,012.83 $2,089.32 Texas $1,932.02 $1,986.12 $2,061.59 Utah $2,065.18 $2,123.01 $2,203.68 Vermont $2,039.64 $2,096.75 $2,176.43 Virginia $2,063.95 $2,121.74 $2,202.37 Washington $2,099.38 $2,158.16 $2,240.17 West Virginia $1,898.05 $1,951.20 $2,025.34 Wisconsin $2,027.60 $2,084.37 $2,163.58 Wyoming $2,023.54 $2,080.20 $2,159.25

Many states will see their average checks cross the $2,000 mark for the first time, while some of the wealthier New England states will see their average benefits exceed $2,300. But it's important to remember that these are only averages. There will still be a lot of variance among individuals within each state.

Once the Social Security Administration announces the official 2027 COLA in mid-October, you'll be able to estimate what your checks will look like next year by adding the COLA percentage to your current benefit. Keep your eye out for a personalized COLA notice in December as well.

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