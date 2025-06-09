Here’s What Elon Musk Pays Tesla Employees

While Tesla might be seeing a few bumps in its proverbial road due to controversy surrounding CEO Elon Musk’s former attachment to President Donald Trump’s administration — namely, as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a post he has since vacated — and his mercurial public profile, the company itself remains the largest electric vehicle (EV) automaker the world over.

But what about Tesla’s employees, spanning roles ranging from service technician to intern, and from software engineer to sales? While many headlines over the course of the past few months have profiled their sentiment toward their position more broadly, the question of the salary afforded to Tesla staff has been fairly overlooked.

How Much Do Tesla Employees Make?

Based on Glassdoor data, the most common job listings tied to Tesla on the portal were sales advisor, software engineer, product specialist, intern, service tech, and engineer, with salaries ranging widely between careers, as well as within specific job roles.

Sales advisor: These sales workers could expect to receive a wide-ranging salary of between $49,000 to $80,000 annually — which makes sense, given that most automotive sales positions incorporate some degree of commission.

Turning to compare these figures with more general U.S. salary data gleaned from Indeed, it appears that most averages are in line with what Tesla is offering.

For example, sales advisors earn an average of $62,645 annually across the United States, squarely in the middle (perhaps even a bit below) Tesla’s average. On the other hand, software engineers make a U.S. average annual salary of $123,418, near the top of Tesla’s range.

Interns, as Indeed profiled, take home about $48,000 on average in the U.S., while service technicians gross about $70,000 per year.

Finally, mechanical engineers come in at just under $100,000 ($98,780 to be exact), placing their average above Tesla’s Glassdoor figures.

