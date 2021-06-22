Here's What Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Eagle Bancorp Montana is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$162m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Eagle Bancorp Montana.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eagle Bancorp Montana?

NasdaqGM:EBMT Ownership Breakdown June 22nd 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Eagle Bancorp Montana does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Eagle Bancorp Montana, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:EBMT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 22nd 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 5.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. EJF Capital LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 5.2% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.0% of common stock, and Manulife Asset Management holds about 4.8% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Peter Johnson, the CEO has 1.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Eagle Bancorp Montana

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$162m, and insiders have US$12m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but I usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 43% stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Eagle Bancorp Montana is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



