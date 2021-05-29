Here's What Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$522m, Diamond Hill Investment Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Diamond Hill Investment Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Diamond Hill Investment Group?

NasdaqGS:DHIL Ownership Breakdown May 29th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Diamond Hill Investment Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Diamond Hill Investment Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:DHIL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 29th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Diamond Hill Investment Group. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 9.5%. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.4% of common stock, and Royce & Associates, LP holds about 5.3% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Heather Brilliant is the owner of 1.0% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 16 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Diamond Hill Investment Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$522m, and insiders have US$19m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Diamond Hill Investment Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Diamond Hill Investment Group has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

