Here's What Cytosorbents Corporation's (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

A look at the shareholders of Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Cytosorbents is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$389m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Cytosorbents.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cytosorbents?

NasdaqCM:CTSO Ownership Breakdown April 13th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Cytosorbents already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Cytosorbents' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:CTSO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Cytosorbents. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Robert Shipley with 6.6% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.4% and 5.1% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Phillip Chan directly holds 1.0% of the total shares outstanding.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Cytosorbents

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Cytosorbents Corporation. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$32m worth of the US$389m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 48% stake in Cytosorbents. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Cytosorbents , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

