Here's What Cryoport, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Cryoport has a market capitalization of US$2.4b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Cryoport.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cryoport?

NasdaqCM:CYRX Ownership Breakdown April 14th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Cryoport does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Cryoport, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:CYRX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 14th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Cryoport. The company's largest shareholder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, with ownership of 13%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.4% and 6.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Jerrell Shelton directly holds 1.1% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Cryoport

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Cryoport, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$41m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds 10.0% stake in Cryoport, which represents a relatively small class of owners. Thus, only a relatively small part of the company is held by retail investors. Since they are only a small group of shareholders in the company, there's little they can do if their interests are not prioritized.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Cryoport has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

