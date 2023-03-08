Here's What Coinbase's CEO and Crypto Billionaire Thinks About Cryptocurrency Today

Crypto in the U.S. is in a unique position. The asset class as a whole has rallied more than 40% since the beginning of 2023, yet is still down more than 60% from the highs of 2021.

Now, adding to the uniqueness of the situation, recent calls by high-profile legislators and agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission to adopt regulations puts crypto in arguably the most precarious position it's ever been in.

At seemingly the perfect time, in a recent interview with Bloomberg, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong helped to paint a clear picture of crypto's current standing and offered investors of Coinbase, and cryptocurrency in general, his two cents on the situation at hand.

Not all hope is lost

As no stranger to crypto winters (his company has been through all four), Armstrong has experience not often found in a fast-paced industry where only the strong survive. Accordingly, when he speaks, people tend to listen.

Armstrong started off the interview optimistic, pointing out how far crypto as a whole has come from its humble beginnings. He highlighted the fact that many well known companies such as JPMorgan, Visa, and Mastercard are all still continuing crypto-oriented projects despite the recent bear market -- a testament to the technology's long-term potential.

He then digressed into more of the near-term challenges that the industry could face. At the top of this list is regulation.

In recent weeks, regulation of crypto has become a hot topic. But rather than being "antiregulation," Armstrong knows regulation is necessary for crypto to mature. However, he is worried that ensuing regulation might be overly restrictive.

He echoed concern that should the U.S. fail to enact clear, supportive regulation, it could come at a detrimental cost. The way Armstrong sees it, crypto is in a position similar to that of semiconductors and 5G a few years ago. Due to overreaching policies, these burgeoning industries inevitably found places to grow abroad that had a more favorable regulatory environment. As a result, the U.S. is now playing catch-up.

Armstrong believes that the clock is ticking now for crypto. He said other places such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the E.U. have all implemented some sort of supportive and clear guidance for crypto, while the U.S. still finds itself in a regulatory limbo.

Hopefully, it's not too late.

So where is crypto going?

Regardless of whether the U.S. gets its act together, Armstrong is still optimistic about the industry as a whole. He sees crypto's role growing in the future as more citizens begin to realize the current financial system is not set up in their favor.

He noted that 80% of Americans are not happy with the financial system, likely due to the fact that much of the technology was built 40 years ago, and many of the laws were implemented more than 100 years ago.

For this reason, Armstrong sees the adoption of crypto growing in the future. He just hopes the U.S. doesn't fall behind.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. RJ Fulton has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $370 calls on Mastercard and short January 2025 $380 calls on Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.