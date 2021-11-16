Here's What CF Acquisition Corp. IV's (NASDAQ:CFIV) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

The big shareholder groups in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

CF Acquisition IV is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$624m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CF Acquisition IV.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CF Acquisition IV?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

CF Acquisition IV already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CF Acquisition IV's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in CF Acquisition IV. Our data shows that Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. is the largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 3.6% of common stock, and Linden Advisors LP holds about 3.5% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 13 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of CF Acquisition IV

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It seems the board members have no more than US$331k worth of shares in the US$624m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over CF Acquisition IV. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 21%, of the CF Acquisition IV stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand CF Acquisition IV better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with CF Acquisition IV (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

