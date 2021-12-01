Here's What Celcuity Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CELC) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

A look at the shareholders of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Celcuity is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$225m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Celcuity.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Celcuity?

NasdaqCM:CELC Ownership Breakdown December 1st 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Celcuity. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Celcuity's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:CELC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 1st 2021

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 6.2% of Celcuity. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. With a 18% stake, CEO Brian Sullivan is the largest shareholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.2% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Lance Laing is also Top Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Celcuity

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Celcuity Inc.. Insiders own US$64m worth of shares in the US$225m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 28% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Celcuity better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Celcuity has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

