Here's What Boston Beer Company's (NYSE:SAM) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Boston Beer Company's (NYSE:SAM) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Boston Beer Company, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$314m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$272m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Boston Beer Company has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:SAM Return on Capital Employed May 5th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Boston Beer Company's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Boston Beer Company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Boston Beer Company Tell Us?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Boston Beer Company. The company has employed 136% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 26%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Boston Beer Company can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

What We Can Learn From Boston Beer Company's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Boston Beer Company has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 633% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

