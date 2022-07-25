Here's What Barrett Business Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Barrett Business Services is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$568m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Barrett Business Services.

NasdaqGS:BBSI Ownership Breakdown July 25th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Barrett Business Services?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Barrett Business Services. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Barrett Business Services, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:BBSI Earnings and Revenue Growth July 25th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Barrett Business Services is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 7.7%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.7% and 5.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Gary Kramer is the owner of 0.5% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 15 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Barrett Business Services

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$29m worth of the US$568m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 10% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Barrett Business Services better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Barrett Business Services has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

