Here's What the Average Social Security Check Will Be for All 68 Million Beneficiaries in 2026

Key Points

The average Social Security benefit in 2025 is about $1,865 per month.

The 2026 cost-of-living adjustment is expected to be 2.7%.

After the increase, the average beneficiary should get about $1,915.

The average American's Social Security benefit is higher than ever. In fact, a few months ago, the average retired worker's Social Security check surpassed $2,000 for the first time ever, and it continues to climb slightly.

With the 2026 Social Security COLA set to take effect in January, it's fair to say that the average Social Security check is about to get even bigger. Here's what we know so far, what we don't know, and what to expect the average Social Security benefit will be in 2026.

Here's what we know

What we do know is that just over 70 million people collect a Social Security benefit as of the latest information. We know that the average beneficiary gets about $1,865 per month, and we also know the averages for each subgroup of beneficiaries. For example, the average retired worker gets $2,008 per month, while the average Social Security Disability Insurance payment is $1,446.

We also have a solid estimate of what the 2026 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be. According to the Senior Citizens League, the 2026 COLA is expected to be 2.7%. This means that starting with the payment received in January, Social Security benefits should be 2.7% higher than they are in 2025.

Using the current amounts along with the estimated COLA allows us to get a good idea of what Social Security benefits will be next year.

Here's what we don't know

Before we go any further, it's worth pointing out that there are a couple of important pieces of information we don't know yet.

The 2.7% COLA estimate is just that -- an estimate. The COLA is based on third quarter consumer price index (CPI) inflation data, and the last month of the third quarter hasn't been officially released yet.

We don't know what the average benefit will be at the end of the year, just before the increase takes effect. As of this writing, the latest information tells us the average benefit as of August.

What will the average Social Security benefit be in 2026?

With all of that in mind, let's assume that the 2.7% expected COLA proves to be accurate. In that case, here's how it would impact the average Social Security benefit for several different groups, as well as the overall average.

Group Number of Beneficiaries Expected 2026 Average Overall Average 70.1 million $1,915 Retired Workers 53.3 million $2,063 Spousal Benefits 2.07 million $981 Survivors Benefits 5.82 million $1,618 Disability Benefits 8.11 million $1.485

To make a long story short, we can reasonably expect the average Social Security check in 2026 for the 70 million people who receive them will be $1,915 per month. Of course, this is before Medicare Part B premiums or any taxes are deducted, which can certainly make a difference.

When will we know for sure?

As mentioned, the Social Security COLA is based on third quarter inflation data. We've already seen the CPI inflation reports from July and August, and the missing piece (September) is scheduled to be released on Oct. 15.

Assuming it is released on time, which is not a given considering the government is currently shut down and that's where the CPI data comes from, we'll know for sure what the actual COLA will be on that date. But unless we get a massive surprise one way or the other when September data is released, the 2.7% COLA estimate should prove to be pretty accurate. Therefore, the average benefits estimated in the table should be close to what actually happens in January.

