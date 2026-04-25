Here's What the Average Retiree Actually Brings Home From Social Security After Medicare in 2026

Key Points

You can begin receiving Social Security at 62 and Medicare at 65.

The $17.90 increase to the Medicare Part B premium canceled out what many retirees received from the annual COLA.

Social Security recipients' take-home pay will never decrease because of a Medicare premium hike.

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Social Security and Medicare are distinct programs tied to the Social Security Administration (SSA), but they share a close financial relationship because many Social Security recipients have their Medicare Part B premiums automatically deducted from their monthly benefits.

Although the SSA doesn't consider anything about Medicare when calculating your benefit, the link with Medicare inevitably affects how much you actually bring home from your benefits. The range is wide, but let's take a look at what the average retiree receives.

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Average take-home from Social Security

The premium for Medicare Part B increased by $17.90 to $202.90 beginning this year, offsetting some of the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that Social Security recipients received.

If we apply the 2026 COLA to the average benefits for someone aged 62 to 80 at the end of last year, here is how much someone would take home after accounting for the new Part B premium:

Age 2025 Avg. Benefit 2026 Avg. Benefit (2.8% COLA) 2026 Take-Home (After Part B) 65 $1,607.27 $1,652.27 $1,449.37 66 $1,807.28 $1,857.88 $1,654.98 67 $2,016.48 $2,072.94 $1,870.04 68 $2,052.64 $2,110.11 $1,907.21 69 $2,096.95 $2,155.66 $1,952.76 70 $2,274.68 $2,338.37 $2,135.47 71 $2,247.76 $2,310.70 $2,107.80 72 $2,205.21 $2,266.96 $2,064.06 73 $2,207.96 $2,269.78 $2,066.88 74 $2,178.87 $2,239.88 $2,036.98 75 $2,144.88 $2,204.94 $2,002.04 76 $2,157.21 $2,217.61 $2,014.71 77 $2,170.80 $2,231.58 $2,028.68 78 $2,140.16 $2,200.08 $1,997.18 79 $2,155.77 $2,216.13 $2,013.23 80 $2,106.29 $2,165.27 $1,962.37

If you're a high earner, you could be subject to an income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA), which increases your premium. It also applies to Part D (Medicare's prescription drug coverage), and the surcharge is typically deducted automatically from your Social Security benefits as well.

Although someone won't receive as much as the COLA may imply because of the higher Medicare premium, the SSA's "hold harmless provision" ensures that your monthly check will never decrease because of a Medicare premium hike. For example, if the COLA increased your check by less than $17.90, your premium hike would only be high enough to cancel out the COLA.

Claiming Medicare

You can begin claiming Social Security benefits at age 62, but you must be 65 to be eligible for Medicare. If you begin receiving Social Security benefits before 65, the SSA will automatically enroll you in Medicare when you turn 65.

If you're not claiming Social Security before 65, you'll need to enroll in Medicare within the specific seven-month window: three months leading up to your birthday month, your birthday month, and the three months after.

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