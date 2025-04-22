Not surprisingly, Hawaii has the highest utilities bills in America. Household bills in the Aloha State average $213 per month, which is over 50% greater than the national average.

The rest of the West Coast, however, has very reasonable rates — Oregon and Washington are way below the national average, based on numbers GOBankingRates pulled from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Here is what electricity bills look like in the Pacific states.

Alaska

Average monthly bill: $137.88

$137.88 Average monthly consumption: 576.95 kWh

576.95 kWh % difference from the national average: 0.8%

California

Average monthly bill: $144.81

$144.81 Average monthly consumption: 490.74

490.74 % difference from the national average: 5.8%

Hawaii

Average monthly bill: $213.23

$213.23 Average monthly consumption: 502.98

502.98 % difference from the national average: 55.8%

Oregon

Average monthly bill: $117.66

$117.66 Average monthly consumption: 924.08

924.08 % difference from the national average: -14%

Washington

Average monthly bill: $107.35

$107.35 Average monthly consumption: 977.46

977.46 % difference from the national average: -21.5%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed electricity costs in each state to find the average costs. Each state was analyzed using U.S. Energy Information Administration’s data on the average monthly power used, average cost per kilowatt hour, number of customers and average monthly bill. The difference in dollar and percent from the national average monthly cost was calculated for each state. The data was broken up by end use, representing residential and commercial customers. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 19, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What the Average Electricity Bill Costs on the West Coast

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.