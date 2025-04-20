Personal Finance

Here’s What the Average Electricity Bill Costs on the East Coast

April 20, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

If you live on the East Coast, you know how expensive electricity is — just another thing driving up the cost of living. According to a recent GOBankingRates study of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the median monthly bill in those 16 East Coast states is $142, with the cheapest being New Jersey’s average bill of about $113 and the most expensive being Connecticut’s $203 average.

New Jersey is 17% below the national average, and Vermont is equally affordable, at 14% below the average.

Check out how much electricity costs in all of the East Coast states.

Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Average monthly bill: $202.74
  • Average monthly consumption: 678.46
  • % difference from the national average: 48.2%

A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

Delaware

  • Average monthly bill: $138.04
  • Average monthly consumption: 877.51
  • % difference from the national average: 0.9%

Orland-FL-ESB Professional-

Florida

  • Average monthly bill: $168.35
  • Average monthly consumption: 1,107.08
  • % difference from the national average: 23%
Atlanta-Georgia

Georgia

  • Average monthly bill: $141.67
  • Average monthly consumption: 1,034.85
  • % difference from the national average: 3.5%
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Average monthly bill: $153.56
  • Average monthly consumption: 559.98
  • % difference from the national average: 12.2%

View on downtown of Baltimore at night.

Maryland

  • Average monthly bill: $148.45
  • Average monthly consumption: 894.43
  • % difference from the national average: 8.5%
Boston, Massachusetts

Massachusetts

  • Average monthly bill: $165.55
  • Average monthly consumption: 559.15
  • % difference from the national average: 21%
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Average monthly bill: $168.79
  • Average monthly consumption: 599.55
  • % difference from the national average: 23.3%

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Average monthly bill: $113.21
  • Average monthly consumption: 639.46
  • % difference from the national average: -17.3%
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Average monthly bill: $125.80
  • Average monthly consumption: 565.53
  • % difference from the national average: -8.1%
North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Average monthly bill: $127.79
  • Average monthly consumption: 988.57
  • % difference from the national average: -6.6%

An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Average monthly bill: $143.10
  • Average monthly consumption: 790.52
  • % difference from the national average: 4.6%
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Average monthly bill: $149.78
  • Average monthly consumption: 554.43
  • % difference from the national average: 9.5%
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Average monthly bill: $139.91
  • Average monthly consumption: 1,022.47
  • % difference from the national average: 2.2%
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Average monthly bill: $117.11
  • Average monthly consumption: 562.52
  • % difference from the national average: -14.4%
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Average monthly bill: $141.63
  • Average monthly consumption: 993.19
  • % difference from the national average: 3.5%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed electricity costs in each state to find the average costs. Each state was analyzed using U.S. Energy Information Administration’s data on the average monthly power used, average cost per kilowatt hour, number of customers and average monthly bill. The difference in dollar and percent from the national average monthly cost was calculated for each state. The data was broken up by end use, representing residential and commercial customers. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 19, 2025.

