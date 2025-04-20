Here’s What the Average Electricity Bill Costs on the East Coast

If you live on the East Coast, you know how expensive electricity is — just another thing driving up the cost of living. According to a recent GOBankingRates study of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the median monthly bill in those 16 East Coast states is $142, with the cheapest being New Jersey’s average bill of about $113 and the most expensive being Connecticut’s $203 average.

Check Out: 8 Frugal Habits You Should Never Quit, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

Learn More: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

New Jersey is 17% below the national average, and Vermont is equally affordable, at 14% below the average.

Check out how much electricity costs in all of the East Coast states.

Connecticut

Average monthly bill: $202.74

$202.74 Average monthly consumption: 678.46

678.46 % difference from the national average: 48.2%

Also See: 25 Creative Ways To Save Money

Explore More: 7 Frugal Habits of the ‘Shark Tank’ Stars

Delaware

Average monthly bill: $138.04

$138.04 Average monthly consumption: 877.51

877.51 % difference from the national average: 0.9%

For You: I’m a Bank Teller — 4 Reasons You Should Withdraw Your Savings Right Now

Florida

Average monthly bill: $168.35

$168.35 Average monthly consumption: 1,107.08

1,107.08 % difference from the national average: 23%

Georgia

Average monthly bill: $141.67

$141.67 Average monthly consumption: 1,034.85

1,034.85 % difference from the national average: 3.5%

Maine

Average monthly bill: $153.56

$153.56 Average monthly consumption: 559.98

559.98 % difference from the national average: 12.2%

See More: If You’re 55+, Here Are 10 Senior Discounts You Are Missing Out On

Maryland

Average monthly bill: $148.45

$148.45 Average monthly consumption: 894.43

894.43 % difference from the national average: 8.5%

Massachusetts

Average monthly bill: $165.55

$165.55 Average monthly consumption: 559.15

559.15 % difference from the national average: 21%

New Hampshire

Average monthly bill: $168.79

$168.79 Average monthly consumption: 599.55

599.55 % difference from the national average: 23.3%

Discover More: Warren Buffett Offers 10 Things Poor People Waste Money On

New Jersey

Average monthly bill: $113.21

$113.21 Average monthly consumption: 639.46

639.46 % difference from the national average: -17.3%

New York

Average monthly bill: $125.80

$125.80 Average monthly consumption: 565.53

565.53 % difference from the national average: -8.1%

North Carolina

Average monthly bill: $127.79

$127.79 Average monthly consumption: 988.57

988.57 % difference from the national average: -6.6%

Read More: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

Pennsylvania

Average monthly bill: $143.10

$143.10 Average monthly consumption: 790.52

790.52 % difference from the national average: 4.6%

Rhode Island

Average monthly bill: $149.78

$149.78 Average monthly consumption: 554.43

554.43 % difference from the national average: 9.5%

South Carolina

Average monthly bill: $139.91

$139.91 Average monthly consumption: 1,022.47

1,022.47 % difference from the national average: 2.2%

Vermont

Average monthly bill: $117.11

$117.11 Average monthly consumption: 562.52

562.52 % difference from the national average: -14.4%

Virginia

Average monthly bill: $141.63

$141.63 Average monthly consumption: 993.19

993.19 % difference from the national average: 3.5%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed electricity costs in each state to find the average costs. Each state was analyzed using U.S. Energy Information Administration’s data on the average monthly power used, average cost per kilowatt hour, number of customers and average monthly bill. The difference in dollar and percent from the national average monthly cost was calculated for each state. The data was broken up by end use, representing residential and commercial customers. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 19, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What the Average Electricity Bill Costs on the East Coast

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.