Here’s What the Average Electricity Bill Costs on the East Coast

If you live on the East Coast, you know how expensive electricity is — just another thing driving up the cost of living. According to a recent GOBankingRates study of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the median monthly bill in those 16 East Coast states is $142, with the cheapest being New Jersey’s average bill of about $113 and the most expensive being Connecticut’s $203 average.
Check Out: 8 Frugal Habits You Should Never Quit, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams
Learn More: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
New Jersey is 17% below the national average, and Vermont is equally affordable, at 14% below the average.
Check out how much electricity costs in all of the East Coast states.
Connecticut
- Average monthly bill: $202.74
- Average monthly consumption: 678.46
- % difference from the national average: 48.2%
Also See: 25 Creative Ways To Save Money
Explore More: 7 Frugal Habits of the ‘Shark Tank’ Stars
Delaware
- Average monthly bill: $138.04
- Average monthly consumption: 877.51
- % difference from the national average: 0.9%
For You: I’m a Bank Teller — 4 Reasons You Should Withdraw Your Savings Right Now
Florida
- Average monthly bill: $168.35
- Average monthly consumption: 1,107.08
- % difference from the national average: 23%
Georgia
- Average monthly bill: $141.67
- Average monthly consumption: 1,034.85
- % difference from the national average: 3.5%
Maine
- Average monthly bill: $153.56
- Average monthly consumption: 559.98
- % difference from the national average: 12.2%
See More: If You’re 55+, Here Are 10 Senior Discounts You Are Missing Out On
Maryland
- Average monthly bill: $148.45
- Average monthly consumption: 894.43
- % difference from the national average: 8.5%
Massachusetts
- Average monthly bill: $165.55
- Average monthly consumption: 559.15
- % difference from the national average: 21%
New Hampshire
- Average monthly bill: $168.79
- Average monthly consumption: 599.55
- % difference from the national average: 23.3%
Discover More: Warren Buffett Offers 10 Things Poor People Waste Money On
New Jersey
- Average monthly bill: $113.21
- Average monthly consumption: 639.46
- % difference from the national average: -17.3%
New York
- Average monthly bill: $125.80
- Average monthly consumption: 565.53
- % difference from the national average: -8.1%
North Carolina
- Average monthly bill: $127.79
- Average monthly consumption: 988.57
- % difference from the national average: -6.6%
Read More: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams
Pennsylvania
- Average monthly bill: $143.10
- Average monthly consumption: 790.52
- % difference from the national average: 4.6%
Rhode Island
- Average monthly bill: $149.78
- Average monthly consumption: 554.43
- % difference from the national average: 9.5%
South Carolina
- Average monthly bill: $139.91
- Average monthly consumption: 1,022.47
- % difference from the national average: 2.2%
Vermont
- Average monthly bill: $117.11
- Average monthly consumption: 562.52
- % difference from the national average: -14.4%
Virginia
- Average monthly bill: $141.63
- Average monthly consumption: 993.19
- % difference from the national average: 3.5%
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed electricity costs in each state to find the average costs. Each state was analyzed using U.S. Energy Information Administration’s data on the average monthly power used, average cost per kilowatt hour, number of customers and average monthly bill. The difference in dollar and percent from the national average monthly cost was calculated for each state. The data was broken up by end use, representing residential and commercial customers. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 19, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- 5 Luxury Cars That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Spring 2025
- 4 Things You Should Do if You Want To Retire Early
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What the Average Electricity Bill Costs on the East Coast
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.