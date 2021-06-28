Here's What Artesian Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

If you want to know who really controls Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTN.A), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$346m, Artesian Resources is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Artesian Resources.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Artesian Resources?

NasdaqGS:ARTN.A Ownership Breakdown June 28th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Artesian Resources already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Artesian Resources, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:ARTN.A Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

Artesian Resources is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 6.2% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.5% and 4.3% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Dian Taylor directly holds 3.2% of the total shares outstanding.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Artesian Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Artesian Resources Corporation. Insiders have a US$38m stake in this US$346m business. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 42% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Artesian Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Artesian Resources .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

