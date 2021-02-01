Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) After Its Annual Results

The full-year results for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues came in 2.6% below expectations, at US$12b. Statutory earnings per share were relatively better off, with a per-share profit of US$2.79 being roughly in line with analyst estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:XEL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Xcel Energy's ten analysts is for revenues of US$12.4b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 7.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 6.5% to US$2.98. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$12.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.98 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$68.60, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Xcel Energy analyst has a price target of US$82.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$52.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Xcel Energy's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.4% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.0% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.6% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Xcel Energy to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Xcel Energy. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Xcel Energy going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Xcel Energy you should be aware of.

