Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) After Its Full-Year Results

Investors in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.4% to close at US$248 following the release of its annual results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$5.1b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Watsco surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$7.01 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Watsco after the latest results. NYSE:WSO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 15th 2021

Following the latest results, Watsco's nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$5.26b in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 4.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 5.7% to US$7.41. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.24b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.31 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$231, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Watsco analyst has a price target of US$250 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$185. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Watsco is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Watsco'shistorical trends, as next year's 4.0% revenue growth is roughly in line with 4.0% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 5.9% next year. So it's pretty clear that Watsco is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Watsco's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$231, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Watsco. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Watsco going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Watsco you should be aware of.

