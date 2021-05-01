Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) After Its First-Quarter Results

As you might know, Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 3.8% better than analyst forecasts at US$49m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.23 per share, were 3.8% smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:VCRA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Vocera Communications are now predicting revenues of US$222.1m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a modest 7.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.44 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$221.6m and losses of US$0.44 per share in 2021.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$48.00, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Vocera Communications at US$61.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Vocera Communications' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 10% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 11% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 16% per year. So although Vocera Communications is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Vocera Communications' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Vocera Communications. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Vocera Communications going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Vocera Communications , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

