Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) After Its Third-Quarter Results

Last week, you might have seen that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.6% to US$2.78 in the past week. ViewRay beat revenue forecasts by a solid 13%, hitting US$10m. Statutory losses also increased, with a per-share loss of US$0.19, slightly larger than what the analysts wereexpecting. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:VRAY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the latest results, ViewRay's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$78.5m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 43% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 19% from last year to US$0.68. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$78.9m and losses of US$0.67 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$3.67, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic ViewRay analyst has a price target of US$4.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 43%, in line with its 36% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 10.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that ViewRay is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$3.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple ViewRay analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for ViewRay you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.