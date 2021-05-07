Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) After Its First-Quarter Results

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking great. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$195m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$1.11 some 134% larger than what the analysts had predicted. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Team after the latest results. NYSE:TISI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Following the latest results, Team's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$960.9m in 2021. This would be a meaningful 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 80% to US$0.47. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$960.9m and losses of US$0.12 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Team even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a regrettable increase in per-share losses.

The consensus price target held steady at US$13.50, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Team, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Team's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Team is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 26% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 4.2% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.2% annually. Not only are Team's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Team. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Team. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Team going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Team that you need to be mindful of.

