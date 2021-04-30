Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) After Its First-Quarter Results

As you might know, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) recently reported its first-quarter numbers. Revenues of €2.1b arrived in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were €0.25, an impressive 38% smaller than what broker models predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:SPOT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Spotify Technology from 26 analysts is for revenues of €9.36b in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 69% to €0.92. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €9.39b and losses of €1.65 per share in 2021. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a considerable decrease in losses per share in particular.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of €263, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Spotify Technology at €438 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €177. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Spotify Technology's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 20% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 21% annual growth over the past three years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 16% per year. It's clear that while Spotify Technology's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Spotify Technology. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Spotify Technology analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Spotify Technology .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.