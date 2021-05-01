Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) After Its Third-Quarter Results

It's been a mediocre week for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shareholders, with the stock dropping 10% to US$188 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. Revenues were US$769m, with ResMed reporting some 3.3% below analyst expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:RMD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from ResMed's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$3.42b in 2022, which would reflect a notable 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 65% to US$5.19. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.43b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.21 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$202. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on ResMed, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$240 and the most bearish at US$145 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that ResMed's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 8.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 8.0% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while ResMed's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$202, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on ResMed. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for ResMed going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for ResMed that you should be aware of.

