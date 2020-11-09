Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) After Its Third-Quarter Results

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues of US$78m came in a modest 5.9% below forecasts. Statutory losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share loss of US$0.14 coming in a substantial 34% smaller than what the analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Radius Health after the latest results. NasdaqGM:RDUS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Radius Health from seven analysts is for revenues of US$277.9m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 30% to US$1.70. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$284.4m and losses of US$1.33 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Radius Health after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$20.25, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Radius Health analyst has a price target of US$25.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$14.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Radius Health's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 20% increase next year well below the historical 64%p.a. growth over the last three years. Compare this to the 523 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Radius Health is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Radius Health. Sadly, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Radius Health going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of Radius Health's balance sheet, and whether we think Radius Health is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

