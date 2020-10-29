Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) After Its Third-Quarter Results

It's been a mediocre week for PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) shareholders, with the stock dropping 11% to US$41.85 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$313m and statutory earnings per share of US$1.20. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:PCH Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for PotlatchDeltic from six analysts is for revenues of US$976.4m in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 7.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 29% to US$1.50. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$941.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.46 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$49.67, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values PotlatchDeltic at US$52.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$48.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that PotlatchDeltic's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 7.7% increase next year well below the historical 11%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while PotlatchDeltic's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around PotlatchDeltic's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple PotlatchDeltic analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for PotlatchDeltic (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

