Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) After Its First-Quarter Results

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues of US$69m beat expectations by a respectable 7.0%, although statutory losses per share increased. Ping Identity Holding lost US$0.20, which was 88% more than what the analysts had included in their models. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:PING Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Following the latest results, Ping Identity Holding's twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$269.5m in 2021. This would be a modest 7.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 91% to US$0.56 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$261.1m and losses of US$0.34 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a considerable increase to loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$32.96, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ping Identity Holding at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$24.50. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Ping Identity Holding's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 9.9% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 1.1% a year over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% per year. Although Ping Identity Holding's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Ping Identity Holding. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$32.96, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Ping Identity Holding analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Ping Identity Holding that you should be aware of.

