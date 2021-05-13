Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) After Its First-Quarter Results

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. The statutory results were not great - while revenues of US$21m were in line with expectations,Omeros lost US$0.57 a share in the process. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:OMER Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Omeros' seven analysts is for revenues of US$107.9m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 51% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 24% to US$1.84. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$111.7m and losses of US$1.80 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a modest increase to to its losses per share forecasts.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$27.00, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Omeros, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$34.00 and the most bearish at US$18.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Omeros' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Omeros' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 74% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 23% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.8% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Omeros to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$27.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Omeros going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 5 warning signs for Omeros (2 are concerning!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.