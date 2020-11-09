Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) After Its Third-Quarter Results

The investors in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OCUL) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 21% to US$12.84 in the week following its quarterly results. The results look positive overall; while revenues of US$5.9m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 8.7% smaller than expected, with Ocular Therapeutix losing US$0.21 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:OCUL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Ocular Therapeutix's six analysts is for revenues of US$60.9m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 395% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 64% to US$0.62. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$59.8m and US$0.59 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$13.17, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Ocular Therapeutix analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$3.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Ocular Therapeutix's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4x revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 37%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.7% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Ocular Therapeutix to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Ocular Therapeutix. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$13.17, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Ocular Therapeutix analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Ocular Therapeutix is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.