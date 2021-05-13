Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) After Its First-Quarter Results

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 36% toUS$0.29 per share. Revenues of US$297m did beat expectations by 4.6%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:OSH Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Oak Street Health's twelve analysts is for revenues of US$1.32b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 35% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 179% to US$1.63 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.32b and losses of US$1.02 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a very substantial increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target held steady at US$71.55, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Oak Street Health analyst has a price target of US$79.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$62.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Oak Street Health'shistorical trends, as the 50% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 53% annual revenue growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that Oak Street Health is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Oak Street Health. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$71.55, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Oak Street Health. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Oak Street Health going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Oak Street Health , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

