Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) After Its First-Quarter Results

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX), which a week ago released some disappointing quarterly results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Statutory earnings fell substantially short of expectations, with revenues of US$5.0m missing forecasts by 37%. Losses exploded, with a per-share loss of US$0.63 some 37% below prior forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:NRIX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 15th 2021

Following the latest results, Nurix Therapeutics' five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$40.4m in 2021. This would be a huge 102% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 25% to US$1.69. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$40.4m and losses of US$1.80 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$50.50, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Nurix Therapeutics at US$60.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$44.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Nurix Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 156% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 19% a year over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% per year. Not only are Nurix Therapeutics' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Nurix Therapeutics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Nurix Therapeutics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Nurix Therapeutics has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

