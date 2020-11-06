Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) After Its Third-Quarter Results

It's been a good week for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 8.9% to US$4.05. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$148m and statutory earnings per share of US$0.05. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Mistras Group after the latest results. NYSE:MG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following the latest results, Mistras Group's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$664.2m in 2021. This would be a notable 8.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Mistras Group forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.31 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$672.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.34 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$9.83, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Mistras Group analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Mistras Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Mistras Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 8.7%, well above its historical decline of 0.2% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.0% per year. So it looks like Mistras Group is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Mistras Group. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$9.83, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Mistras Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Mistras Group going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Mistras Group (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

