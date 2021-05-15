Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) After Its First-Quarter Results

There's been a notable change in appetite for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 15% to US$34.80. Results were overall in line with expectations, with the company breaking even at the statutory earnings per share (EPS) level on US$174m in revenue. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:MAX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from MediaAlpha's five analysts is for revenues of US$712.1m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. MediaAlpha is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.10 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$730.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.11 in 2021. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the minor downgrade to earnings per share expectations.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$57.00 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on MediaAlpha, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$70.00 and the most bearish at US$38.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that MediaAlpha's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 16% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 44% over the past year. Compare this to the 135 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while MediaAlpha's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for MediaAlpha. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$57.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple MediaAlpha analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for MediaAlpha (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

