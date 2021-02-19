Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) After Its Yearly Results

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.2% to US$82.81 in the week after its latest annual results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$2.5b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.97. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:MANT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 19th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from ManTech International's eight analysts is for revenues of US$2.66b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 5.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 3.3% to US$3.10 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.10 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$87.29. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ManTech International at US$100.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$60.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that ManTech International's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 5.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 15% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than ManTech International.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that ManTech International's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ManTech International going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

