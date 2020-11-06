Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) After Its Third-Quarter Results

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Sales crushed expectations at US$18m, beating expectations by 32%. MacroGenics reported a statutory loss of US$0.66 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analysts predicted. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:MGNX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for MacroGenics from seven analysts is for revenues of US$164.9m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 112% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 42% to US$1.95. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$153.0m and losses of US$1.81 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on MacroGenics after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$28.22, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic MacroGenics analyst has a price target of US$38.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that MacroGenics is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 112%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.0% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 20% per year. Not only are MacroGenics' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at MacroGenics. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$28.22, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for MacroGenics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that MacroGenics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

