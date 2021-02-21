Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) After Its Annual Results

It's been a sad week for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), who've watched their investment drop 11% to US$20.06 in the week since the company reported its annual result. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$288m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$0.13 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:LTHM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 21st 2021

Following the latest results, Livent's twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$355.0m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Livent forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.06 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$350.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.22 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the large cut to new EPS forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$18.25, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Livent analyst has a price target of US$24.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Livent's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Livent's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 23%, well above its historical decline of 9.3% a year over the past three years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.2% next year. Not only are Livent's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Livent. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$18.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Livent. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Livent analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Livent you should know about.

